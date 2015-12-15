SUICIDE PREVENTION COUNCIL

Working Together to End Suicide

The San Diego County Suicide Prevention Council (SPC) is a collaborative community-wide effort focused on realizing a vision of zero suicides in San Diego County. Our mission is to prevent suicide and its devastating consequences in San Diego County.

On April 1, 2010, the County of San Diego awarded CHIP a contract to form an interagency Suicide Prevention Council (SPC) to create and introduce a Mental Health Services Suicide Prevention Action Plan for San Diego County. With continued support from the County of San Diego, the SPC provides oversight, guidance, and collective support to implement the recommendations of the Suicide Prevention Action Plan.

  • A public health approach to prevention
  • Collaboration and non-competitive partnerships
  • Evidenced-based practices
  • Cultural and linguistic sensitivity
  • Coordinated and accessible services
  • Support for individuals, families, and communities

  • Enhancing collaborations to promote a suicide-free community
  • Conducting needs assessments to identify gaps in suicide prevention services and supports
  • Disseminating vital information on the signs of suicide and effective help-seeking
  • Providing resources to those affected by suicide and suicidal behavior
  • Advancing policies and practices that contribute to the prevention of suicide

Commitee Leadership, SPC Co-Chairs

Beth Sise, Director, Trauma Research & Injury Prevention
Scripps Mercy Hospital Trauma Service

Carol Skiljan, Executive Director
Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program

GET HELP

If you need help and resources for suicide now contact the San Diego Access and Crisis Line 1-888-724-7240

Free suicide prevention/intervention hotline in San Diego County. Trained professionals provide mental health crisis intervention, as well as information and referrals to mental health services.

Can’t call? They offer CHAT services Monday through Friday from 4PM to 10PM. Click on the LIVE CHAT to access help.

LIVE CHAT | Monday-Friday | 4pm to 10pm
Our VISION is zero suicides in San Diego County.

Our MISSION is to prevent suicide and its devastating consequences in San Diego County.

Dana Richardson and the San Diego County Suicide Prevention Council was featured on 10 News’ Report on the rising number of suicide deaths and opioid overdose deaths. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/2GpUUvx

The San Diego County Suicide Prevention Council received a proclamation from Supervisor Greg Cox and the San Diego County Board of Supervisors in honor of Suicide Prevention Week. 

