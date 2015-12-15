SUICIDE PREVENTION COUNCIL Working Together to End Suicide

The San Diego County Suicide Prevention Council has released the Suicide Prevention Action Plan (SPAP) 2018 Update. Click above to view.

The San Diego County Suicide Prevention Council (SPC) is a collaborative community-wide effort focused on realizing a vision of zero suicides in San Diego County. Our mission is to prevent suicide and its devastating consequences in San Diego County.

On April 1, 2010, the County of San Diego awarded CHIP a contract to form an interagency Suicide Prevention Council (SPC) to create and introduce a Mental Health Services Suicide Prevention Action Plan for San Diego County. With continued support from the County of San Diego, the SPC provides oversight, guidance, and collective support to implement the recommendations of the Suicide Prevention Action Plan.